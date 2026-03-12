More details are starting to emerge regarding upcoming plans for AAA.

According to reports, the promotion currently has a major event scheduled for Saturday, May 30, in Monterrey, Mexico. The show is expected to take place at Arena Monterrey and will be the latest installment of the Lucha Libre World Cup.

The Lucha Libre World Cup has traditionally featured talent from multiple promotions and countries competing in a tournament-style format, making it one of AAA’s more internationally focused events.

There has also been talk of a potential AAA television taping in the United States this spring. At one point, an April 11 date had reportedly been discussed internally for a taping at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

However, that date does not appear to be finalized. Sources indicate the situation remains fluid, and the previously discussed plans for Los Angeles may still be subject to change.

For now, the May 30 Lucha Libre World Cup event in Monterrey appears to be firmly on AAA’s schedule, while the possible U.S. taping date continues to be worked out behind the scenes.

In related news, it was announced today that WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will be kicking off the AAA Rey de Reyes 2026 show this Sunday.

Penta será el encargado de iniciar #AAAReyDeReyes este sábado 8 pm por Fox y Fox One 👏@luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/S0X97n6LtS — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) March 12, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)