A long-rumored dream match appears to be coming into focus for WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee is widely believed to be one of the marquee bouts planned for the biggest show of the year, with the match having been discussed internally for quite some time. Despite multiple creative shifts leading into WrestleMania season, this particular pairing has remained consistent behind the scenes.

Many fans have speculated about the showdown for months, and the belief is that Lynch vs. Lee has been viewed as one of the more solidified matches on the tentative WrestleMania lineup.

AJ Lee made her return to the wrestling world last September on a part-time basis. While she has been involved in limited appearances since then, she has yet to compete in a one-on-one match following her comeback.

If the match does move forward as expected, it would mark AJ Lee’s first singles bout since returning, and a massive spotlight moment opposite one of WWE’s top stars on its grandest stage.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

