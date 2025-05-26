Despite speculation, Asuka is not back with WWE and remains out of action.

The former Women’s Champion and Royal Rumble winner has been sidelined since early May 2024 following the loss of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After checking in with sources, we’ve confirmed that Asuka is still not medically cleared to return.

At the time of her injury, WWE reportedly expected her to be out for the remainder of 2024 and possibly miss WrestleMania 41 in 2025. When inquiries were made about her status during WrestleMania season, we were told there were no serious plans involving her, as she was still recovering.

Interestingly, creative discussions about Asuka’s eventual return did take place earlier this year, though it was made clear that a comeback wasn’t considered imminent. One source noted surprise that creative ideas for her were being floated so early, considering there was little to no chance she’d be ready in time for WrestleMania.

(H/T: Fightful Select)