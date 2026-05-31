What does the future hold for Brock Lesnar coming out of WWE Clash In Italy?

Some light has been shed on that subject.

Coming out of WWE Clash In Italy on 5/31, despite the “retirement” talk surrounding him since his squash match loss to Oba Femi on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar is, in fact, expected to make additional appearances for WWE.

As noted, the expectation for a while now has been that Lesnar will ultimately wrap up his legendary WWE career at the WWE SummerSlam 2026 two-night premium live event later this summer. The show takes place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and August 2.

“The Beast Incarnate” is often associated with Minneapolis because he attended the University of Minnesota, where he initially made a name for himself by wrestling and winning the 2000 NCAA Division I heavyweight championship. He was also billed from Minneapolis early in his WWE career.

While not confirmed, speculation has been that Brock Lesnar will ultimately be another name on the growing list of legends retired by “The Career Killer” Gunther. Thus far, Gunther has retired Bill Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles over the past year.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II takes place at WWE Clash In Italy, and if you can’t watch the show as it airs, make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)