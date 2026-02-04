WWE’s plans for SummerSlam 2026 are already coming into focus, and one familiar name is generating plenty of internal buzz.

As previously announced, WWE will hold its SummerSlam premium live event across two nights on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Given the location, speculation has naturally centered around Minnesota native Brock Lesnar potentially playing a major role on the show.

According to one source, there is a strong belief within WWE that Lesnar will be working SummerSlam 2026. The source also notes that Lesnar has been planned for the event dating back to the beginning of the year.

At this time, there is no word on what Lesnar’s exact role would be or who he could be facing on the card. Creative details are said to be fluid, and no match has been locked in yet, though updates are expected as plans become clearer.

Lesnar returned to WWE television last year at SummerSlam 2025, marking his first appearance in two years. He made an immediate impact by attacking 17-time world champion John Cena following the main event, which ultimately led to their match at WrestlePalooza 2025 the following month.

More recently, Lesnar competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where his run came to an end after being eliminated by Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

