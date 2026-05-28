Brock Lesnar’s latest WWE comeback may already have an expiration date attached to it.

Following Lesnar’s appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, more details have surfaced regarding WWE’s long-term plans for “The Beast Incarnate.” During the show, Lesnar addressed his recent “retirement,” explaining that the beating he suffered at the hands of Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 initially convinced him to walk away from the business.

However, Lesnar admitted that retiring after such a decisive loss didn’t sit right with him.

As a result, the former WWE Champion announced that he is returning for one more fight against Femi, vowing to leave his rival as a “humbled, retired Beast.”

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE’s current plan is for Lesnar to officially retire at SummerSlam 2026, which is scheduled to take place in Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota.

Meltzer also noted that he “presumed” this Sunday’s showdown between Lesnar and Femi at WWE Clash in Italy could be Lesnar’s “last match”, at least until the next time he decides to come back. The comment referenced the long-running trend in pro wrestling of retirement matches rarely sticking permanently.

Bryan Alvarez questioned how WWE could potentially market a future SummerSlam bout as Lesnar’s “retirement match” when the company is already referring to him as retired on television.

Meltzer responded by pointing out that WWE could simply promote SummerSlam as Lesnar’s “last match,” since technically he has not yet wrestled an official farewell bout.

He also stated that WWE appears to be using the word “retired” very loosely in this storyline.

Another layer to the story.

While Lesnar is currently being labeled as retired by WWE programming, Meltzer made it clear that the distinction is largely storyline-driven considering Lesnar is already advertised to compete again this weekend.

Lesnar and Oba Femi are set to clash one final time at WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday, May 31. The premium live event will emanate from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, airing live on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour simulcast on ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.