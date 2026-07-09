WWE appears to have long-term plans for CM Punk on SmackDown following his return and Undisputed WWE Championship victory.

According to one source, the current plan is for Punk to be primarily featured on Friday Night SmackDown, while making occasional appearances on Monday Night Raw when needed.

Officials at NBCUniversal have reportedly been advocating for more Punk on SmackDown for well over a year, viewing him as one of WWE’s biggest stars. There is also a belief that Punk’s presence could help boost the blue brand following a slowdown in momentum in recent months.

Within WWE, there is reportedly no indication that Punk’s current reign as Undisputed WWE Champion is intended to be a short one, with creative expecting him to remain a key part of the brand moving forward.

Despite returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, Punk has yet to compete in a match on SmackDown. That is expected to change as he settles into his new role atop the blue brand.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)