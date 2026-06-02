More details are beginning to emerge regarding WWE’s recently announced John Cena Classic tournament.

The concept was first unveiled by 17-time World Champion John Cena during WWE Backlash 2026 in April, but since that announcement, WWE has remained relatively quiet about when the tournament will actually get underway.

According to one WWE source, the current plan is for the John Cena Classic to begin toward the end of 2026. The reported timetable lines up with information previously shared during a WWE Town Hall meeting, where employees were told the tournament was being targeted for the latter half of the year.

The tournament is expected to serve as a unique crossover attraction, featuring matches between NXT talent and WWE main roster Superstars.

That could lead to some fresh and intriguing inter-brand matchups.

Another element reportedly being discussed is a fan voting component that would allow the WWE Universe to play a role in the tournament. However, details on exactly how that process will work have yet to be revealed.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced a launch date, format, or schedule for the John Cena Classic. Despite the lack of specifics, one major prize has already been confirmed.

The eventual winner of the tournament will be crowned the inaugural John Cena Classic Champion and receive the newly created John Cena Classic Championship, giving the event significant stakes from the outset.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)