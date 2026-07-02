There is reportedly no clear internal consensus within WWE regarding the future of The Vision faction now that its storyline with Seth Rollins has wrapped up.

According to backstage sources, opinions are divided on where the group should go from here. Some within the company believe the faction could continue, but only in a revamped form that would likely include changes to its membership.

Others, however, feel the stable has reached the end of its natural run and that the various members should move forward in separate directions rather than remain together.

One aspect that appears to be settled is the future of Paul Heyman alongside Bron Breakker. Sources indicate that WWE officials continue to view Heyman’s alliance with Breakker as a key part of the rising star’s presentation, with the expectation that the pairing will remain intact regardless of what ultimately happens with The Vision.

As seen on WWE Raw last week, The Vision lost the WWE tag-team titles to The Street Profits, freeing up Breakker and others for increased singles focus going forward, should WWE go that route.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)