Goldberg’s return to WWE television is imminent, as the iconic wrestler approaches his much-anticipated retirement match.

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously announced on ESPN’s College Gameday that he planned to have his farewell bout this year. His most recent match occurred at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Goldberg has since shared in interviews that Vince McMahon had assured him a retirement match in exchange for putting over Reigns. While Goldberg honored his part of the agreement, WWE allowed his contract to lapse without delivering on the promise of a final match.

Speculation around his retirement intensified following a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood. The segment hinted at a possible match between the two, though nothing has been officially announced.

According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg is expected to appear on the fourth episode of Raw on Netflix, airing January 27 from Atlanta, Georgia. While details remain uncertain, the episode is rumored to further develop the storyline leading to Goldberg’s final in-ring performance.

As fans eagerly await confirmation, excitement builds over the possibility of Goldberg’s last chapter featuring a high-stakes clash with the dominant GUNTHER.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)