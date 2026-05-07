A new update has surfaced regarding WWE NXT’s next major Premium Live Event.

According to a new report, WWE is currently planning for NXT Great American Bash to take place during the final week of July, with the show expected to emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event is also slated to serve as a significant milestone for the brand following WWE’s recently announced partnership with The CW Network.

Last month, WWE confirmed that NXT Premium Live Events will now air exclusively through CW as part of the expanded agreement between the two sides, making Great American Bash the first event under the new arrangement.

NXT’s roster has also undergone several changes in recent weeks coming out of WrestleMania season.

A number of established names were officially called up to WWE’s main roster shortly after WrestleMania, including Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, Fatal Influence, Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe, with talents split between Raw and SmackDown.

At the same time, WWE has continued replenishing the NXT roster with fresh names. Recent additions to the brand include Naraku, Mason Rook, Lizzy Rain, Tate Wilder, Tristen Angels, and Kam Hendrix.

The July event is expected to be one of NXT’s bigger shows of the summer as the brand continues adjusting to its evolving roster landscape and expanded media presence.

(H/T: BodySlam+)