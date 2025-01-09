Alexa Bliss is on the WWE comeback trail.

The women’s wrestling star has been absent from the scene in WWE since losing to Bianca Belair nearly two years ago at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28, 2023.

As of today, 712 days have gone by without “Little Miss Bliss” being featured on WWE programming.

That will soon change.

Bliss, who recently created a bit of a buzz on social media with some New Year’s posts on X that fans interpreted as teases for her long-awaited WWE return, is apparently being written into upcoming WWE storylines.

According to one source, Bliss’ long-awaited return is “on the horizon,” with the WWE creative team “reportedly working her into future plans.” Merchandise and promotional materials surrounding Bliss’ return to WWE are already in development.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding the WWE return of Alexa Bliss.

Happy new year! Hope your 2025 is quite… blissful 😉 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 1, 2025

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)