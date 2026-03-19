An update has surfaced regarding a rumored match at WrestleMania 42 involving Jelly Roll.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, speculation about Jelly Roll teaming with Royce Keys at WrestleMania appears to be off the table.

Meltzer noted that after directly inquiring about the rumor, he was told the pairing is not currently planned.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm Jelly Roll for WrestleMania, Meltzer indicated that his recent involvement on SmackDown suggests something is indeed in the works.

“I kind of wonder where they’re going with Jelly Roll,” Meltzer said. “It just feels to me they’re going to build to some gimmick match with Kit Wilson, maybe a tag with The Miz because The Miz has been involved in the storyline. They could do that.”

That’s where things get interesting.

Meltzer went on to address the Royce Keys speculation more directly, noting that he was told that name is not part of the current direction.

“I had asked about the story because there was a story about Royce Keys, and I was told that it’s not Royce Keys, for whatever that’s worth. I wasn’t actually told that there is a match [for Jelly Roll], but when you look at it, it certainly seems like they’re building it.”

Jelly Roll made his return to WWE television on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where he crossed paths with The Miz and Kit Wilson during a Miz TV segment.

The segment took a chaotic turn when Wilson moved out of harm’s way, leading to Jelly Roll accidentally dropping Miz with a punch.

The angle is far from over.

The Jelly Roll vs. Wilson storyline is set to continue on this week’s SmackDown, with Wilson scheduled to call Jelly Roll out.

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