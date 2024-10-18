Jesse Ventura is gearing up for his WWE return.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Minnesota Governor recently inked a WWE Legends contract after appearing on an episode of WWE Raw in Minneapolis.

In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ventura is scheduled to have an on-air role at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event.

According to the report, Ventura’s exact role is still undetermined. While it is expected that he will do commentary in some form or fashion, and/or an interview segment, the pro wrestling legend is not likely to call the entire show.

The idea is for Ventura to be included on the show for nostalgia reasons, as he was the voice of many of the original WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on NBC.

Ventura teased the appearance in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“There’s even more, bigger and better stuff waiting to happen,” Ventura told Van Vliet.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to return on NBC on December 14, 2024.