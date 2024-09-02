There is a genuine excitement over mainstream sports personality Joe Tessitore making his WWE Raw debut tonight.

As noted, Paul Heyman took to social media today to hype up the red brand debut of the longtime ESPN analyst at the show this evening.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that Tessitore brings ‘the professional tone WWE has been seeking,’ with experience including Monday Night Football, Top Rank Boxing and multiple BCS bowl games under his belt.

According to the report, Tessitore is expected to work closely with proven WWE commentator Michael Cole in the early stages of his run with the company. Cole, who is a strong supporter of Tessitore, will be switching over to call SmackDown every Friday night.

