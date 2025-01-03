John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is currently slated for WrestleMania 41.

For several weeks, it has been reported that this matchup was in the works, but the plan has gained more momentum recently.

New details have emerged about how this came to be.

According to one source, the idea of Cena vs. Rhodes was discussed as early as mid-November, following uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s availability for WrestleMania.

While The Rock isn’t presently included in the event’s plans, it’s widely acknowledged that his participation depends entirely on his schedule, as has been reiterated multiple times.

Interestingly, some close to Cody Rhodes had hoped this match would occur at WrestleMania 2023, particularly before his injury and subsequent recovery.

However, plans shifted after Cody returned and won the 2023 Royal Rumble.

WWE has mapped out WrestleMania plans for much of its roster, including backup scenarios to accommodate any changes.

Cena is scheduled to make his return to kick off “The Last Time is Now” WWE farewell tour on next Monday’s debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2025 will mark @JohnCena's Farewell Tour and the first stop will be at the #WWERaw on @netflix premiere in the @IntuitDome in Los Angeles. What will 2025 look like for The Greatest of All Time? Don't miss the beginning of the end, THIS MONDAY at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/SBnyABUzAo — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2025

