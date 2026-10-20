An update has surfaced regarding WWE’s creative plans for Jordynne Grace and a potential tag team involving Ivy Nile.

Recent reports suggested that Grace was not factored into WWE’s creative plans. However, it appears the company had at least tentative plans for her as recently as early September.

At the time, WWE was reportedly considering pairing Grace with Ivy Nile as a tag team, with plans to begin teasing their alliance later that month.

The proposed introduction would have included vignettes featuring the two, which had reportedly already been filmed some time earlier.

Meanwhile, Nile’s WWE contract was scheduled to expire at the beginning of October. Despite that, she remains listed on WWE’s official roster page and competed on NXT television several weeks ago.

It remains unclear whether WWE intends to move forward with the proposed pairing or if those creative plans have since been dropped.

(H/T: Fightful Select)