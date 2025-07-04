WWE’s long-rumored NXT Europe brand is still said to be in the works, but questions remain about its timeline and scope.

Following a recent WWE tryout in the UK, talent involved were reportedly told that NXT Europe is “still coming,” though no additional specifics were shared. Some prospects were signed, others were told to expect future looks, but there was no clear indication that the tryout was directly tied to the upcoming brand.

One former NXT UK star noted that WWE has been giving the same vague answer about NXT Europe ever since the NXT UK brand was shut down. Another was more blunt, saying they’ll “believe it when they see it.”

Some independent promoters in Europe suspect WWE may be pushing forward with NXT Europe in response to AEW’s growing presence in the region, including back-to-back Wembley Stadium shows and upcoming events like AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in the U.K. While there’s some concern about talent being poached, others feel confident the European scene will continue to thrive regardless, just as it did post-NXT UK and post-pandemic.

From the talent perspective, many see the NXT Europe concept as a positive, especially if it comes with better pay than NXT UK contracts, which often forced wrestlers to work secondary jobs. French talent, in particular, are said to be concerned about losing key stars at a time when their scene is gaining serious momentum.

Despite the optimism in some circles, many wrestlers, especially those in the UK and France, remain skeptical that NXT Europe will actually materialize anytime soon.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding WWE’s plans for the launch of NXT UK.

