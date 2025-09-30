Another update has surfaced regarding the latest faction to take the WWE Universe by storm.

Of course I’m talking about the trio of the most legendary Lucha Libre stars in the history of the world.

Los Americanos!

As seen earlier this week, WWE gave all three Los Americanos members individual names during the September 29 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, N.C.

During the broadcast, Joe Tessitore revealed that the masked luchadors previously known as El Grande Americano Dos and Tres are now called Bravo and Rayo. Bravo wears blue, while Rayo sports red, and together with Americano they form Los Americanos. Rumored to be behind the masks are Ludwig Kaiser, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

While WWE prepares for the future plans for Los Americanos, they got their legal affairs in order by filing on September 29 for the trademark to the names ‘Bravo Americano’ and ‘Rayo Americano,” which confirms that they won’t be single-name stars, but instead will all have the Americano last name.

The official description for the 9/29 filing from WWE under the “Goods and Services” category with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reads as follows:

As noted last week, prior to the 9/22 episode of WWE Raw, the company filed with the USPTO to trademark ‘Los Americanos.’