It looks like Maxxine Dupri could soon be aligning herself with The Vision on WWE programming.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE has been teasing a connection between Dupri and World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory, with the expectation being that she will eventually join The Vision faction.

Meltzer noted that this week’s episode of WWE RAW continued planting seeds for the storyline, although he added that the segment may have unintentionally made the direction more obvious than originally planned.

“They were teasing it, but I don’t think you were supposed to know they were leaving together,” Meltzer explained while discussing the segment.

For those who missed the interaction, Dupri appeared in a backstage segment alongside her Alpha Academy stablemates after RAW General Manager Adam Pearce ordered Theory to leave the building. Theory had spent much of the night attacking various members of the roster while seeking revenge for the injured Logan Paul.

As Paul Heyman escorted Theory away, Theory and Dupri exchanged a noticeable glance before he exited the scene.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by Alpha Academy either. Otis reacted by warning that Theory “smells like bad news,” while Dupri quickly defended him by saying he “just has a lot going on.” Her response appeared to leave both Otis and Akira Tozawa puzzled.

The latest tease is just the newest development in what has been a slow-burn storyline over the past several months. Dupri has quietly appeared in the background of multiple backstage segments, particularly during her rivalry with Natalya, with several subtle interactions involving Theory sprinkled throughout WWE television.

One of the more noticeable hints came during the May 4 edition of RAW, when Theory and Dupri were spotted speaking together in the background of another backstage segment.

The possible addition of Dupri would also come at a time when The Vision has been dealing with several injury-related setbacks. Bronson Reed and Logan Paul are both currently sidelined, while Bron Breakker had previously been out of action from shortly after the Royal Rumble until returning at WrestleMania 42 to assist GUNTHER in his victory over Seth Rollins.