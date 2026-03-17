Questions continue to swirl regarding NXT call-ups, particularly when it comes to more experienced talent and how long they remain on the brand.

A number of notable names are currently under consideration from WWE NXT, including Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe and Ethan Page. In Page’s case, he’s been part of the NXT roster for nearly two years, while Saints has now spent about a year on the brand.

Interestingly, when Saints first arrived in NXT, there was an expectation internally that his stay would be brief. At the time, WrestleMania plans were already locked in, which factored into the decision to place him in NXT temporarily. However, a year later, he remains with the brand, a development that has surprised many behind the scenes.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Each new WWE acquisition is reportedly handled on a case-by-case basis. While some incoming talent have pushed to bypass NXT entirely in favor of heading straight to the main roster, that isn’t always how things play out.

There are specific reasons why WWE often assigns talent with prior television experience to NXT. Both WWE and network partners are said to view this approach as an opportunity to draw in new viewers to the NXT product, particularly those who may not already be regular WWE fans.

Additionally, having seasoned performers on the roster is seen as beneficial to the overall NXT system, with their experience helping to elevate the brand and contribute to the developmental process.

(H/T: Fightful Select)