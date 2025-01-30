An update has surfaced regarding plans for WWE NXT to run The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Following reports on Wednesday evening regarding WWE considering hosting an NXT event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, confirmation has surfaced from an additional source regarding the event being on the internal schedule within WWE for March 11, 2025.

In addition to the MSG event, NXT is set to hit the road for its weekly episode on February 25 in Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as on April 22, though the location for that show has yet to be determined.

All other NXT episodes, except for the MSG taping, are currently scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

