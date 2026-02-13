Oba Femi’s dominant Royal Rumble showing may have set the stage for a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown.

The former NXT Champion made his official WWE main roster debut in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event. Entering at the coveted number one spot, Femi turned in an iron-man performance, lasting an impressive 39 minutes while eliminating five competitors before ultimately being tossed out by Brock Lesnar.

That elimination immediately sparked speculation about a potential one-on-one clash between Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April in “Sin City.”

According to sources, internal discussions have indeed taken place regarding the possibility of Femi vs. Lesnar at the “Show of Shows,” though nothing has been officially locked in as of this writing.

Interestingly, Femi remains listed as a free agent.

Early creative direction reportedly had him earmarked for the Raw brand, but he has appeared across both flagship shows in recent weeks. On WWE Raw, he scored a notable victory over the War Raiders, and on WWE SmackDown, he answered Kit Wilson’s open challenge and picked up a win in under a minute.

Femi is currently advertised for next week’s episode of Raw, while Lesnar is scheduled to make his WWE return on the March 23 red brand show, fueling further intrigue about where things could be headed.

As for WrestleMania 42, the two-night spectacle is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will stream domestically on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix.

