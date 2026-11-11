WWE appears to have no intentions of slowing down Oba Femi’s momentum anytime soon.

“The Ruler” has continued to establish himself as a dominant force on WWE television, with his ongoing rivalry against Bron Breakker serving as one of his biggest challenges thus far.

The two powerhouses squared off once again during the November 9 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, delivering another physical encounter that ultimately ended without a decisive winner.

Instead, the match concluded via disqualification, allowing WWE to avoid handing either competitor a clean loss.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer addressed the finish and explained why the company was unlikely to go in any other direction given the current positioning of both Superstars.

“It was the obvious and only finish they were going to do on this day and place,” Meltzer stated.

With Breakker continuing to be presented as a major player and Femi’s dominant run remaining a priority, WWE seemingly finds itself in a position where neither competitor can afford to take a significant loss.

According to Meltzer, that protection could extend well beyond their current rivalry, particularly when it comes to Femi.

“You know, I mean, they weren’t going to beat Bron here and they’re not going to beat Oba now,” Meltzer continued. “I don’t think they’ll beat him at all until a long time from now, put it that way.”