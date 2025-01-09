A familiar face to AEW fans will soon be turning up in WWE.

As noted, WWE has announced that Chad Gable is scheduled to face a mystery luchador next Monday night on WWE Raw on Netflix.

It’s widely expected that the opponent will be none other than the debuting Penta El Zero Miedo (Pentagon Jr.).

Penta recently departed AEW and signed with WWE, with the company teasing his debut through a series of vignettes.

WWE CCO Triple H essentially confirmed Penta’s arrival during the post-Raw press conference.

Penta will be part of the Raw brand moving forward.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding WWE’s plans for Penta El Zero Miedo.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)