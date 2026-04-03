A slow-burn mystery involving Randy Orton appears ready to reach its breaking point on SmackDown.

WWE has been quietly piecing together one of the more intriguing storylines on the blue brand in recent weeks, centered around the identity of Orton’s mystery caller. Now, new backstage details are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what fans can expect when the reveal finally happens.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE had plans to unmask the mystery caller during the April 3 episode of SmackDown—an especially notable detail given that the show is taking place in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis.

That location feels very intentional.

Meltzer noted that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fits the profile of the person behind the cryptic calls. However, sources within WWE have reportedly pushed back on that idea, denying that The Rock is involved. If he were, the report states that only a very small inner circle would be aware, including Nick Khan, Triple H, and possibly Cody Rhodes and Orton himself.

Interestingly, there is said to be a specific name making the rounds internally within WWE.

While there remains a chance that the name is being floated as a smokescreen to prevent leaks, those close to the situation reportedly believe the information is legitimate—and, once again, that it is not The Rock.

That only adds to the intrigue.

With SmackDown emanating from St. Louis, the hometown setting strongly hints that whoever is behind the calls has a deep, personal connection to Orton. WWE’s decision to hold off on the reveal until this specific show suggests they’re aiming for maximum impact when the identity is finally unveiled.

After weeks of subtle storytelling and teases, all signs point to the mystery being solved as the show unfolds, along with the motivation behind the calls and why this reveal needed to happen on Orton’s home turf.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from St. Louis, MO.