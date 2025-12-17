Randy Orton is officially set to make his return to WWE programming during Royal Rumble week, and the company has now reinforced those plans with a new promotional push.

As previously reported, “The Viper” is scheduled to appear live on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the 2026 Royal Rumble.

The show will take place on Friday, January 30, at the KAFD Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The confirmation comes after some recent uncertainty. WWE had advertised Orton for the prior week’s episode of SmackDown, but he ultimately did not appear, raising questions about his status.

Those questions were put to rest with a newly released promotional video (see below), in which Orton personally confirmed both his Royal Rumble participation and his appearance on the go-home SmackDown.

“This is Randy Orton with the WWE,” Orton said at the start of the video. “I am at The Grove, and I just want to remind everybody the tickets are still on sale for the Royal Rumble coming here to Riyadh at the end of January. The tickets are still on sale for SmackDown, too. So make sure you get your tickets, and I will see you at the Royal Rumble, where I will see you with SmackDown, and I will 100 percent see you here at the only Grove.”

Orton has been off WWE television since the October 3, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On that show, he teamed with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, collectively known as The Vision.

The night ended on a dramatic note for Orton, as Reed laid him out with multiple Tsunami splashes, effectively writing him off television.

At present, Orton is already in Saudi Arabia for the opening of a new theme park launched by YouTube star MrBeast, an event tied into WWE’s ongoing relationship with the region.

That appearance raised eyebrows among fans, particularly because Orton was out of the country during John Cena’s WWE retirement match — preventing him from attending the final bout of the Superstar most closely linked to him throughout his career.

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh is scheduled for January 31, 2026 in Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/31 for live WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results coverage.