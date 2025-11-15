Randy Orton may be closing in on a return to WWE TV, and there’s already a date to keep an eye on.

Orton is currently being advertised locally for the December 5 edition of SmackDown in Austin, Texas.

If he does appear, it would mark a little over two months since his last on-screen involvement with the blue brand.

His most recent appearance came on the October 3 episode, where he took a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins and then ate a Tsunami from Bronson Reed in the main event.

Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since that angle.

WWE is also setting up a busy production schedule as Survivor Series season approaches.

The November 21 SmackDown will be a double-taping, with matches and segments being filmed not only for that week’s episode but also for the November 28 show.

That November 28 broadcast will serve as the official go-home episode for WWE Survivor Series: War Games, which takes place the following day in San Diego.

