Chad Gable may be inching closer to his return to WWE television.

Internal discussions have reportedly included pitches for Gable to make his comeback on the January 26 episode of WWE Raw, which is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

There had been earlier speculation that Gable would resurface on the first Raw of 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. However, that return never came to fruition, as the former WWE Tag Team Champion was not in attendance for the show.

Gable has been sidelined since June 23, when he was written off television via a storyline injury angle on Raw. During the segment, Penta snapped Gable’s arm, setting up an extended absence. Shortly after, Gable underwent legitimate shoulder surgery and was expected to be out of action for roughly six months.

Prior to the injury, Gable was one of WWE’s most heavily featured performers. He pulled double duty on television, appearing both as himself and as the masked El Grande Americano — a creative direction that quickly became a major talking point among fans. Gable later all but confirmed he was behind the mask when he appeared publicly at a Minnesota Twins game in July 2025.

Current expectations are that when Gable does return, he will do so strictly as Chad Gable. Ludwig Kaiser is slated to continue portraying El Grande Americano moving forward.

The masked gimmick has gained traction under Kaiser and has since evolved into a small faction. Pete Dunne now appears as Rayo Americano, while Tyler Bate rounds out the group as Bravo Americano, giving the act a stronger and more defined presence on Raw.

If plans hold, a return in Toronto would cap off a lengthy rehabilitation process and reintroduce one of WWE’s most versatile performers at a pivotal point on the road to the Royal Rumble.

