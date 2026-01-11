LA Knight’s absence from WWE television may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

“The Megastar” has been off WWE programming for over a month, last appearing on the December 8 episode of Raw in a match against Logan Paul. Following that bout, Knight was written off television, with WWE announcing that he was out indefinitely due to an injury.

However, there are signs that a return could be on the horizon.

LA Knight was scheduled to travel to Germany this week, with Raw set to take place there on January 11. While there is no confirmation that he will appear on the show, WWE typically does not bring talent overseas during a European tour without plans in place.

That’s not the only indication pointing toward a comeback.

Knight was also recently listed internally among the names planned for Royal Rumble week in Saudi Arabia. WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh is scheduled for January 31, further fueling speculation that LA Knight could be nearing his return to action.

MORE WWE NEWS: Jade Cargill Breaks Down the Backstage Photo Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

(H/T: Fightful Select)