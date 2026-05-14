WWE may already be laying the groundwork for Stephanie Vaquer’s return to television following her recent storyline injury angle on Raw.

According to one source, Vaquer is currently expected to return as soon as next week’s episode of Raw, with internal creative discussions already underway regarding her comeback plans.

Vaquer was written off television during the April 27 edition of Raw after being attacked backstage by The Judgment Day.

Following the angle, WWE announced that Vaquer had suffered a second degree AC sprain in her shoulder, noting that the injury could keep her out of in-ring action for the “foreseeable future.”

The injury storyline came shortly after Vaquer dropped her championship to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42, where Morgan defeated her to bring Vaquer’s title reign to an end.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE regarding her return date, it appears the company may not be planning for Vaquer to remain sidelined much longer.

I miss you guys too 🥺 https://t.co/ukqa6qDS4G — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) May 14, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)