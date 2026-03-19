There may finally be movement on the return of The Street Profits.

According to a new report, the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has been discussed internally in recent creative conversations, with a potential comeback to WWE television possibly on the horizon.

Sources indicate that a return to TV is being considered, although there’s currently no word on whether that would take place before or after WrestleMania.

The Street Profits have been absent from WWE programming since October, making only limited appearances since then. Notably, they worked a handful of matches at NXT live events toward the end of January.

As of now, there have been no indications that either Ford or Dawkins is dealing with any injuries.

For now, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, they resurface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)