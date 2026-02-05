Former AEW standout Powerhouse Hobbs has officially arrived in WWE, and the early signs point to a fast-track run on the main roster under his new ring name.

As previously reported, Hobbs made his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, debuting as Royce Keys in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. His appearance immediately sparked curiosity about which brand he’ll ultimately land on moving forward.

According to one source, Keys is expected to be backstage for next Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which takes place at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. However, the same report indicates that the long-term plan is for Keys to be aligned with the SmackDown roster.

If that holds true, it would suggest WWE is planning to bypass NXT entirely and move Keys straight onto the main roster.

As of now, WWE has yet to officially confirm which brand he’ll call home.

Keys entered the Royal Rumble Match at number 11 and wasted little time making an impression. He scored a high-profile elimination by dumping former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the match before eventually being eliminated by “Big” Bronson Reed.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE’s plans for Royce Keys (Powerhouse Hobbs) continue to surface.

