Some more updates have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for next week’s special New Day 10-Year Anniversary episode of WWE Raw.

As noted, WWE announced earlier this week that the December 2 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network will be a show honoring the ten-year legacy of The New Day trio of Big E., Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In an update, amidst speculation, one source is reporting that “multiple ideas have been presented” regarding a Big E. return appearance as part of The New Day 10-Year Anniversary celebration on the 12/2 red brand program.

With the final segment on the 11/25 episode of WWE Raw involving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being as tense as things have gotten between the two friends-butting-heads in recent weeks, it should be interesting to see how everything comes together for their special night.

