WWE’s newly announced John Cena Classic is still very much in the early planning stages internally.

Following the reveal of the concept, sources indicate that several major details surrounding the event have yet to be finalized, including an official date and venue.

One source noted that an early December timeframe would make the most logistical sense based on WWE’s current calendar, while also lining up closely with the one-year anniversary of Cena’s final match.

There has also reportedly already been outside interest in the project.

According to one source, Netflix quickly expressed interest in carrying the event on its streaming platform after the announcement was made.

However, nothing has been officially finalized regarding distribution at this point.

As of now, sources say very little about the overall concept has actually been locked in, with the project still considered a work in progress behind the scenes.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)