An invasion is coming.

No, not WWF vs. WCW Invasion Part 2.

This time it’s TNA Wrestling invading WWE NXT.

One source is reporting that the rumored TNA invasion of NXT, which has been brewing for some time now, is expected to kick off tonight during the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from Orlando, FL.

According to the report, sources insist that fans should “absolutely expect” multiple names from TNA Wrestling, including Mike Santana and Moose, in addition to other surprise names, appearing on tonight’s show.

Scheduled to headline the September 23 episode of WWE NXT is a “Winner Take All” match with TNA World Champion Trick Williams versus WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi. Also advertised is Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Lights Out match, Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid in a WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender bout, as well as appearances by NASCAR’s Sam Mayer and Cole Custer.

