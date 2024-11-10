Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced regarding the Friday, November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

– The majority, if not all of the women’s talent were not aware of plans to introduce the new WWE Women’s United States Championship until the day of the 11/8 SmackDown. As of this writing, it is unclear whether the title will be replicated with a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the Raw brand, or if a tournament will be held to crown the inaugural champion. Specific details on plans for the title are being kept close to the vest internally.

– Paul Heyman was, in fact, backstage at the show on 11/8. This is not out of the ordinary, however, as “The Wise Man” has been present at many WWE tapings backstage since being taken off of television following the power bomb through the table by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

– WWE originally had plans for Jason Jordan to produce Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso dark matches for the 11/8 show in Buffalo, N.Y. Instead, things were changed to feature Cody Rhodes, Uso & Zayn vs. Breakker, Kaiser & Carmelo Hayes, which Jordan produced.

