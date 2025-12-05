A familiar face resurfaced on WWE television this week.

But not in the way longtime fans might expect.

Natalya Neidhart has officially brought her “Low Key Legend” persona to WWE programming, signaling a shift that’s reportedly been in the works for some time.

According to one source, the character, which Nattie has been workshopping across multiple promotions, grabbed the attention of WWE higher-ups thanks to strong live reactions and solid traction on social media.

Those close to the situation say the buzz played a major role in the company agreeing to test-drive the persona on WWE TV, with Nattie hoping it positions her as a more meaningful part of the weekly product.

One source who recently spoke with Nattie described her as “very open” about driving the push herself. The veteran star reportedly took it upon herself to work outside bookings specifically to showcase the character and prove what she could bring to the table creatively.

At first, WWE preferred to stick with the traditional Natalya presentation. But Nattie continued pushing for a permanent transformation, making it clear she wanted a full-time character evolution rather than a one-off experiment.

During that period, WWE opted to give her some time off TV to help promote her book, while Maxxine Dupri stepped up in the women’s division and ultimately captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

The company was also said to be careful about keeping Nattie’s matches as “Natalya,” even restricting her NWA appearance from airing.

That changed on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, where fans saw the first official presentation of the “Low Key Legend” version of Natalya (see video below). She appeared in a stylized, cinematic-style vignette highlighting her stern, no-nonsense approach to training Maxxine Dupri, a clear signal of where the character may be headed next.

"AGAIN." 😤 THIS IS HOW CHAMPIONS ARE MADE. pic.twitter.com/78kJqoZ5Lo — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2025

