A high-profile reunion between the Lucha Brothers—Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix—may be imminent in WWE, according to one source.

Despite both signing with WWE earlier this year, the real-life siblings and internationally renowned tag team have been kept apart on different brands. Penta has been featured prominently on Monday Night Raw, where he’s been tangled in a key Intercontinental Championship storyline, while Fenix made his WWE debut on SmackDown shortly before WrestleMania.

However, the decision to keep them separated was reportedly part of a broader creative strategy designed to maximize their individual debuts while building anticipation for a future reunion.

“There are plans in the very near future to align Rey Fenix and Penta on the same roster and to present them as a team, the Lucha Brothers,” the source stated.

The split debut approach allowed WWE to spotlight Penta’s singles run without interference, according to sources. Fenix’s arrival on the blue brand was intentionally timed to keep Penta’s momentum on Raw intact.

“The idea behind introducing Rey Fenix on SmackDown prior to WrestleMania was to ensure Penta’s trajectory on Raw remained steady during his Intercontinental title program,” the source explained.

Known for their high-octane style and decorated history, including reigns as AEW and AAA World Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Brothers are widely considered one of the top tag teams in modern wrestling. WWE has reportedly had plans to bring them together since acquiring their services last fall.

“WWE has been eager to present them as a tag team from the moment they became available,” the source added.

