Some updates regarding the run time for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown have surfaced.

The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE SmackDown is expected to return to a two-hour format in May or June. This change is anticipated to take place shortly after WrestleMania 41 in April, as the company believes it can sustain the current three-hour runtime until then.

The report also notes that WWE typically aims for a “sweet spot” of two and a half hours for WWE Raw on Netflix. However, this runtime is flexible and has changed in the past, with the two-and-a-half-hour target reflecting Triple H’s weekly vision for the show.

This past Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE had to cut several segments to meet the desired runtime. This adjustment was necessary because Penta’s segment ran longer than planned, causing the show to exceed its original schedule slightly.

Segments were also recorded during commercial breaks for non-Netflix international broadcasts, allowing the show to run for three hours with commercials. International stations were informed of this adjusted runtime.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding changes to the run time for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown continue to surface.