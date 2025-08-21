WWE NXT is expected to expand its premium live event schedule.

Word going around is that the developmental brand will aim for roughly eight specials per year moving forward, though that number isn’t locked in.

As previously reported, NXT No Mercy is scheduled for September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Multiple sources have since backed up that date.

The show could be held at the newly renovated War Memorial Auditorium, which is reopening this fall after several years of upgrades.

