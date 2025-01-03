NXT: EVOLVE 2025 could soon be coming to a cable or streaming outlet near you.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NXT EVOLVE is set to debut sometime in 2025. The show will be creatively led by Gabe Sapolsky, a veteran wrestling executive and founder of EVOLVE.

Meltzer described the concept of NXT EVOLVE as similar to NXT Level Up, a show focusing on NXT developmental wrestlers who aren’t regulars on TV. However, unlike NXT Level Up, this show will incorporate storylines, promos, and a more structured television-style format.

While no specific network or platform has been mentioned, Meltzer noted that the show will be taped exclusively for television or streaming.

An additional source provided more insight, suggesting that tapings will likely take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., and feature talent under WWE ID deals. This might explain why some of those prospects have appeared on recent NXT broadcasts.

They also reported that Sapolsky signed a new WWE contract in late 2024 and clarified that WWE LFG, airing on A&E, is still viewed as the successor to NXT Level Up—not necessarily the role NXT EVOLVE will fill.

WWE acquired EVOLVE outright in 2020 following a partnership that began in 2015.

