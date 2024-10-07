WWE is gearing up for a memorable Netflix debut.

The company has a longer gap than usual scheduled between premium live events heading into 2025, when Raw moves to Netflix in January, as the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show is scheduled for February.

John Cena has already been confirmed for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on January 6.

WWE is hoping to make the 1/6 Netflix Raw debut “one of the biggest episodes in history,” specifically in terms of buzz.

The deal between WWE and Netflix could end up going down as one of the biggest in company-history, and because of that, the company wants to deliver a PLE-level show for the first Raw on the platform on 1/6.

SmackDown talents are expected to be booked on the Raw debut as well, to maximize the star power offered in the initial episode. WWE reportedly looks at the move to Netflix as their next leap in popularity as a whole.

WWE is looking to have big shows on all platforms, with the SmackDown on USA premiere in September, the NXT on CW debut in October, Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock in December, and the aforementioned Raw on Netflix debut show in January.

Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. is one of the leading candidates expected to host the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on 1/6.

(H/T: Fightful Select)