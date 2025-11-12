WWE’s biggest premium live events aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Following recent comments from TKO President Mark Shapiro about “taking the torch and moving past” certain PLEs created under Vince McMahon, speculation began online that long-running staples like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble could be replaced by new concepts.

However, according to one WWE higher-up source, that’s not the case.

The belief within the company is that Shapiro’s comments refer primarily to standard monthly PLEs, not the company’s major tentpole franchises.

“Saudi Arabia isn’t paying for WrestlePalooza, they’re paying for WrestleMania,” the source explained. “The value of that name and brand is the reason for that.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE has plans to grow WrestlePalooza into a marquee annual event designed to help bolster the company’s event calendar, particularly when major shows like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, or Money in the Bank are held internationally.

Additionally, the same WWE source revealed that both Indianapolis and New Orleans have future major events locked in under the WrestleMania and SummerSlam banners beyond what has already been publicly announced.

