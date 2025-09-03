WWE is once again eyeing an international expansion into a major market they haven’t visited in several years.

According to internal discussions, there has been a growing push within WWE to bring a premium live event to China, with Hong Kong specifically mentioned as a potential destination.

Several influential figures inside the company have been lobbying for a large-scale return, with talks ongoing for a number of months.

WWE has a limited history in the region, having only run eight events in China, most of which were in Shanghai. From 2016 through 2019, September visits to the market became something of a yearly tradition before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the momentum.

WWE has not held a live event in the country since.

(H/T: Fightful Select)