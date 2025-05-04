Penta and Rey Fenix have officially arrived in WWE, with both Lucha Bros currently focused on singles competition across separate brands — Penta representing Monday Night Raw, while Fenix performs on Friday Night SmackDown.

While the two are pursuing individual paths for now, word is the split won’t last forever. According to a backstage source, WWE fully intends to reunite the brothers as a tag team down the line.

For the time being, the strategy is to give each star a chance to shine on their own, introducing them to WWE fans who may not be familiar with their work in AEW or on the independent scene. There are said to be plans to sprinkle in subtle nods to their sibling bond on TV, along with the occasional tease of a future reunion.

As noted, Penta mentioned The Lucha Bros on WWE Raw in a backstage segment on this past Monday night’s show. The masked fan-favorite told Chad Gable not to ever mention his brother, Rey Fenix, again, specifically referencing The Lucha Bros team name when doing so.

The belief is that letting them build momentum separately will make their eventual reunion feel like a bigger deal — one that carries more weight than if WWE had immediately paired them up following Fenix’s debut on the April 4th SmackDown, which came just a few months after Penta’s Raw debut on January 13.

Penta is scheduled to compete in one-on-one action against JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day on this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw on May 5, 2025, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The show serves as the red brand “go-home show” for next Saturday’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding The Lucha Bros reuniting as a team in WWE continues to surface.