A WWE icon might soon make some notable appearances.

Fightful Select reports that Hulk Hogan has been mentioned in discussions for potential upcoming appearances with WWE, although specific dates have not yet been confirmed.

Hogan’s “Real American Beer” was recently seen on a WWE canvas featuring several sponsors, indicating it could be part of WWE programming in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Hogan appeared in a promotional ad for an upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event event later this month in San Antonio. While it’s unclear if Hogan himself will be present, one WWE insider speculated that if Jesse Ventura is involved in the show, Hogan’s involvement would be unexpected.

Hogan’s appearances on WWE programming have been rare in recent years. However, he did appear last January to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania and was part of Raw’s 30th-anniversary celebration the year before.

