WWE’s international expansion continues to ramp up in a big way.

As previously announced, WWE will hold its first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy later this year. The company is bringing WWE Clash to the Inalpi Arena in Turin on Sunday, May 31 as part of its European Summer Tour, marking a historic debut for the promotion in the country.

But that’s not the only major international stop on the calendar.

A new report indicates that WWE is also planning to return to Saudi Arabia for the annual Night of Champions event this June. The show is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 27, and would once again emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

If the plans hold, this would mark the third time Night of Champions has been held in Saudi Arabia. WWE previously staged the event in Riyadh last year, following the 2023 edition at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be a major hub for WWE in 2026.

In addition to Night of Champions, the 2026 Royal Rumble is also scheduled to take place in the country, making it the second PLE there next year.

And that’s not all.

WrestleMania 43 has already been confirmed for Riyadh, marking the first time in company history that WrestleMania will be held outside of North America.

