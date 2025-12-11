Bayley continues to cement her influence behind the scenes, with WWE officials and talent once again highlighting just how valuable she is to the company.

Coming off the recent Lodestone camp, several WWE sources made it clear that Bayley’s stock has only risen. The camp, which featured a mix of prospects and established names lending support, reportedly drew heavy praise for the work she put in, both as a leader and as a hands-on mentor.

One WWE staff member didn’t hold back when asked about Bayley’s contributions, saying, “It’s incredible to see what impact someone has when they pour their heart into it, and that’s what she did.”

A simple line, but a strong reaction.

The mood was said to be overwhelmingly positive according to sources who attended the camp. Multiple wrestlers spoke highly of Bayley’s approach and of the team she assembled to help run the sessions.

WWE officials are said to be fully onboard with current roster members assisting at these camps, noting that Bayley set the tone for what they want future camps to look like.

Bayley released the following initial statement afterwards:

THE FIRST IS FOREVER. LODESTONE 2025 Thank you, John Cena.



And as we’re exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up today. Watched 10 women’s matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could’ve impacted me the way he did today, by just showing up. Not just for me, but for each person in that room. This meant the world. I’ll always strive to be what John was today. THE GOAT.

John Cena responded on his X account with this statement replying to Bayley’s post:

Pam, you had asked me a while ago how you could help ‘the business’. You have created something that does exactly that. A collaborative environment with the purpose of making everyone in the room better than they were yesterday. Attitude is infectious, the attitude you’ve created allowed me to be better than I was yesterday. Thank you for all you do. Thanks to the entire group of incredible individuals. It was my honor to be invited into the room.

Thank YOU for your leadership and sacrifice @itsBayleyWWE! And for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers! @JohnCena showed up, as did everyone else, because of the opportunity YOU created (and mostly paid for out of your own pocket). The future is in… https://t.co/zWXNepybrR — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 9, 2025

