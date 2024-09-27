WWE has Cardi B in the trailer for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam in 2025, but they wanted her in the WWE Universe before that.

The company reportedly had interest in using a Cardi B. song for their WWE SummerSlam premium live event back in 2021 and then make a subsequent apearance at the show. WWE reportedly looked to make a deal in the Spring of that year, only for the hip-hop star to get pregnant and end the possibility for such a project.

According to one source, WWE also reached out to Mike Tyson and Megan Thee Stallion that year as well.

WWE is looking to incorporate more mainstream celebrities and sports stars into their programming and announcements for big premium live events and other special events.

(H/T: Fightful Select)